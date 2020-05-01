Novel-Corona virus and our preparedness

The pandemic teaches the importance of education

By: Dr Attiq ur Rehman

The outbreak of covid-19 in the world and its deadly effects on states pushed the entire international system into an indefinite period of constant fear. The leaders from different corners of the world are trying their best to escape from this global epidemic. Through empowering their scientific communities, the governments around the world are trying to discover remedies. In addition to providing a vaccine for this epidemic, the implementation of protecting measures at societal levels along with providing financial assistance to people have become major challenges to the nations. The transnational spread of covid-19 has not only left the states less protected and more defenseless, but it has compelled the governments to emphasize the scientific communities of mainstream education institutions.

In other words, various circles of academic communities, mainly consisting of health officials, economic experts, medical specialists and IT professionals, are busy rescuing their nations from deadly virus. In this way, the role of education cannot be marginalized in a society where the members of society contain substantial potential for exploring new avenues. The education system of a state, structured on an extensive culture of research and development, generally shapes the social, political, and economic patterns of the nations. Under this conception, the nations ambitious of improving their standings in the international system consistently improve their traditional patterns of education. Because education is generally considered an appropriate means of helping policymakers and security architectures overcome such crises.

The nations carrying high education standards and exploring new avenues of research, have been paralyzed by the threats of covid-19. Without finding a permanent solution to the problem, the leading research centres of the world are trying to protect their nations by introducing different social, economic and political policies. Even the strategic communities from various corners of the world has accepted the new age of non-traditional security threats which are major threat to all states. In contemporary global politics, the significance of non-traditional security threats and their relevance to states cannot be ignored easily.

Contrary to the developed countries, the situation in Pakistan is worrisome where a lot of effort in education is needed. Therefore, the leading policymakers of Islamabad need to take timely measures to empower the whole nation against the repetition of a future pandemic crisis by enabling the mainstream education institutions

The case of Pakistan cannot be ignored, where the conventional trends of mainstream education are unable to accept the realities of the new world. In addition to understanding the significance of non-traditional security threats, the government of Pakistan needs to realize the weak strength of the nation which has forced Islamabad to import the supplies of surgical masks and testing kits along with other essential medical equipment. No doubt, all states are equally vulnerable to covid-19, but they are trying to overcome the shortage of medical necessities through indigenous mechanisms.

The reasons behind the uncontrollable virus issue are not merely restricted to the lack of good governance. The education system based on fixed patterns is also responsible for paralyzing the nations under covid-19. An appropriate upgradation of the education system according to the demands of the 21st century always remained an area of low priority for Pakistan’s governments. The education system, along with an innovative culture of research, always remained victims of financial crisis. While discussing the culture of countrywide academic activities, it is essential to mention the insufficient funding to the major research projects. The financial issues in the presence of inappropriate attention of the government further degraded the role of academic communities in the country. Thus, the research students of various universities are unable to carry out research on new projects.

Another source of disappointment appears in the form of a teaching environment in which the new ideas are not only less appreciated but an independent thinking process supported by critical approaches of knowledge is rarely accepted in higher education. The level of higher education is restricted to certain conventional standards and the innovative skills of the students are limited to theoretical documents. In the absence of adequate financial resources and appreciation to the innovative ideas, the nation cannot be secured from future contingencies. As a result, the whole nation is looking towards other countries for corona-curing medicines.

The inability of discovering the vaccine eradicating the novel-coronavirus is not purely linked to the education system. Through the Higher Education Commission (HEC), the government is determined to promote the culture of research and development. For the advancement of a countrywide research culture, a few circles of education community are engaged in various research activities with the help of HEC. Research funding to different individuals across the country has, no doubt, raised the financial responsibilities of the government but the production and advancement of knowledge not being practically implemented.

This situation has inaugurated an unending race to increase the number of publications instead of producing new knowledge. Knowledge based on innovative ideas can provide appropriate solutions to problems. In the absence of a research-based education culture structured on theoretically solid and practically applicable ideas, the government cannot protect the country from the future of non-traditional security threats. Moreover, the research communities carrying out their studies in different dimensions need to realize the potential of the coronavirus crisis instead of still relying on quantities of their research publications.

In this way, the future contingencies in the form of any non-traditional security threat can undermine the conventional patterns of addressing security challenges. The world of new realities is demanding governments depart from their conventional role of defining security threats to nations.

While preparing itself for the repetition of a pandemic issue in future, the government needs to increase the strength of education communities countrywide. With the help of a quality education and an advanced research culture, the country can produce a number of products beyond the surgical masks and testing kits. The inefficiency of the nation has already stigmatized the national image with the receiving of foreign assistance, including a vast amount of surgical masks and other medical equipment.

Further, a widespread approach of critical thinking parallel to a promotion of independent questioning culture is needed, which can let educational institutions introduce new ideas to solve various problems. In addition to enhancing the nation’s academic capabilities, the architectures of national security strategy need to pay a considerable attention to the non-traditional security issues because the escape from transnational security problems cannot be possible in future. No doubt, the whole world is passing through an unforgettable problematic phase in which the leading policymakers of the governments are trying to address the novel issue of the pandemic but the chances of its repetition in the developed nations are low. The education system of developed nations is well-prepared to overcome future challenges by altering their conventional educational patterns.

The writer is Assistant Professor in the International Relations Department, NUML