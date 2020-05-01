Nawaz’s surgery postponed due to Covid-19, Maryam says

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday said that her father and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s surgery has been postponed due to coronavirus.

In a tweet, the PML-N vice president said, “Doctors say he is a high risk patient which is why every kind of precaution needs to be taken.”

“His treatment continues,” she added.

Maryam further requested people to keep Nawaz in their special prayers during Ramzan.

Nawaz Sharif left for London in November 2019 for treatment after the Lahore High Court (LHC) allowed him to go abroad on medical grounds for four weeks.

According to his personal physician Dr Adnan Khan, the PML-N supremo is suffering from complex multi-vessel coronary artery disease and substantial ischemic and threatened myocardium for which he is due to undergo surgery.

The Lahore High Court had, in October last year, granted bail to the former PM on medical grounds for four weeks, allowing the Punjab government to extend it further in the light of his medical reports.

The Islamabad High Court had also granted bail to him in the Al Azizia Mills corruption case, in which the former prime minister was serving a seven-year jail term, clearing his way to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Nawaz Sharif has given an undertaking to the Lahore High Court to return to Pakistan citing his record to face the process of law and justice within four weeks or as soon as he is declared fit to travel.