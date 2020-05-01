Ramazan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting prayer, spiritual reflection, self-improvement, and heightened devotion and worship. But here people have made it the month of business by increasing the cost of fruits, vegetables and specifically the things which are needed in Ramazan taking much more profit in this month. people are facing many problems due to the exorbitant. It has become much harder for the people who are keeping fast and unable to afford the things for breaking the fast. Additionally, Covid#19 and exorbitant are throwing Pakistan into poverty but the citizens are adding it too for earning more profit this month. The government is not stopping earners and they are still continuing it by looting people which can be very shameful for a Muslim country that we are increasing the difficulties of people.

Khudadad Baloch

Lahore