Journalist Nadir Hassan dies at 37

by News Desk , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

Journalist Nadir Hassan, 37, passed away on Thursday night due to a brain haemorrhage.

He leaves behind a brother, sister and mother.

Hassan worked with a number of publications during his career, including Newsline, The Express Tribune, The News, and Dawn’s Herald magazine. He also wrote for The Economist.

His death was grieved by many from the journalist community. Veteran journalist Abbas Nasir said Hassan was “an incorrigible Liverpool FC fan and a fine young man and journo”. “Heartbroken, lost for words at the tragic loss. RIP. Thoughts, prayers with the family.”

Owais Tohid tweeted: “At 37. Tragic& unbelievable. Nadir was an extremely bright journalist.Worked for Newsline& Express Tribune. Shared common interest of sports. RIP”

Senator Sherry Rehman wrote: “So sorry and shocked to hear that @Nadir_Hassan is no more. May God give his family the strength to bear this sudden, tragic loss.”