Govt indifferent to high risk faced by sanitary workers amid COVID-19

LAHORE: A large number of sanitary workers across the country continue to work in hospitals and other public places amid the deadly viral outbreak without any protective clothing in spite of a Supreme Court (SC) order.

On April 13, during the hearing of the coronavirus suo moto, a five-member bench of the apex court, under Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed, had ordered the federal and provincial governments, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad Capital Territory administration, to ensure that sanitation workers are provided with necessary protective gear since they too are working on the frontlines in the fight against the pandemic.

“The condition of sanitary staff is also not good and it is informed that they are exposed to all sorts of diseases, while they are working in hospitals and other places. No effective care is being provided to them and a request has been made that they be provided with the requisite protection, so that they may perform their work without any fear.

“In the circumstances, the federal government as well as all the provincial governments, including, the ICT and GB shall ensure that sanitary staff are taken care of and are provided with proper and secure uniforms so that they can work without fear of being affected by the disease,” the apex court had stated in its order.

However, according to Implementation Minority Rights Forum (IMRF) Chairman Samuel Pyara, the top court’s order has fallen on deaf ears in the government quarters.

“The bench gave its directions 15 days ago but there has been little action in this regard,” he told Pakistan Today.

Pyara, who is also a party in the suo motu case, said that their team had inspected several hospitals and conducted surveys in public spaces to see how many sanitary workers were wearing protective gear.

“Only a few workers assigned to corona wards in hospitals were seen wearing some sort of protective clothing whereas a majority of workers employed in solid waste management and sanitation were without any protection, not even face masks,” he said.

He added that they will bring this to the SC’s notice when it takes up the case for hearing on May 4, Monday.

‘NO RISK ALLOWANCE, RELIEF PACKAGE’:

Centre for Law and Justice Executive Director Mary James Gill shared similar concerns and demanded that besides the provision of protective gear, the government should also announce risk allowance and relief package for sanitary workers.

“As per WHO guidelines, maintaining hygiene and sanitation within the public spaces plays an important role in countering the spread of the pandemic. But the sanitary workers who are working day and night to keep public spaces clean are not being given due protection,” she lamented.

These workers are more exposed to the pandemic or other illnesses than any other segment of the society because they are also responsible for disposing of all types of hazardous waste, she said.

Gill, who is also spearheading an advocacy campaign ‘Sweepers Are Superheros’ that outlines the horrific working conditions and attitude towards sweepers in Pakistan, said that distributing masks and gloves of substandard quality was not enough to save the lives of these workers, especially those working in hospitals.

“These workers are responsible for keeping the wards clean, administering medicines to patients and serving them food. How will the government justify putting their lives at serious risk without paying them any risk allowance or assuring a relief package as it has announced for doctors and other paramedical staff?” she asked.

Gill said the government should take ownership of the sanitary workers since they too were equal citizens of this country and deserved due recognition for their valuable services to the society.

According to a joint report titled ‘Health, Safety and Dignity of Sanitation Workers’, released in November 2019 by the World Bank, World Health Organization, International Labour Organization, and WaterAid, sanitation workers are among the most invisible and neglected segments in society.

“These workers are often the most marginalised, poor, and discriminated-against members of society who carry out their jobs with no equipment, protection, or legal rights, often violating their dignity and human rights.

“It is only when those critical services fail, when society is confronted with fecal waste in ditches, streets, rivers, and beaches or occasional media reports of sanitation worker deaths, that the daily practice and plight of sanitation workers come to light,” the report said.