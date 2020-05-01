Dysfunctional educational infrastructure

War-torn areas deserve better

Covid-19 pandemic has exposed the vulnerabilities of a digital and globalised world in profound ways. This pandemic has hit humanity like a thunderbolt and the international community is still scrambling to contain the spread of this deadly virus. It has wreaked havoc in both developed and developing world indiscriminately and laid bare the dysfunctional governance systems that were ill-prepared to provide an effective response to this transnational pandemic. The pandemic has, no doubt, disrupted the economic, political and social world order and put the modernization theory of civilization advancement to rest. Although, this pandemic does not differentiate between the haves and have-nots, but the ravages it unleashed have unmasked the weaknesses and incapability’s that is part and parcel of our inequitable global world order. Despite a pessimistic global outlook, this pandemic also provides us the opportunity to overcome our vulnerabilities by redefining the contours of statecraft that are sustainable enough to withstand the perils of future pandemics.

Educational infrastructure is badly shaken in the wake of this pandemic and UNESCO reported that nationwide closures have impacted 89% of the world’s student population. Developed countries have robust technological infrastructures and have switched to digital platforms in order to cope with the evolving situation. Educational institutes in Pakistan have also adopted this strategy of making use of the digital platforms to engage students but this strategy is exclusive as it only caters for the students who can afford digital accessibility. Both students and teachers are complaining about the hurdles that come their way owing to poor internet connectivity. Students belonging to FATA and Balochistan are worse off when it comes to accessing these digital platforms owing to lack of internet facility in these poverty stricken areas. Students are protesting and voicing their concerns for being excluded from these digital platforms which would affect their academic year. Students belonging to these areas are voicing their concerns on social media and criticizing the policy decision of transition to online platforms without taking into account the ground realities. Majority of students belonging to these areas are studying on scholarships and they ill afford internet access. These students are now exposed to the class differences that are part and parcel of our inequitable society. These online platforms are accessible to students belonging to well off families, but students from poor households are deprived of this facility which speaks volumes about state’s criminal neglect and misplaced priorities.

Balochistan and erstwhile FATA were the epicenter of terrorism and military operations that disrupted the socio-economic fabric of these underdeveloped areas. After being on the receiving end of terrorist violence for well over a decade, these areas are plagued with illiteracy, unemployment and deplorable health facilities which speak volumes about state criminal neglect and its failure to bring normalcy to these areas. Students belonging to these areas were enrolled in different universities of Punjab to pursue their higher education. They were forced to vacate their hostels and were advised to go back to their hometowns in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. This non-provision of internet facility is sowing the seeds of discontent and students have started questioning the inequitable state structure which has resulted in persecution of people belonging to these areas.

Education is the best antidote to keep extremist and terrorist tendencies at bay. Terrorism in these areas has raised the social conscience of people and they had sent their children to settled areas for pursuit of higher education. The exclusion of students from the digital education platforms in these tumultuous times will further aggravate the unrest and social disharmony in these areas. Access to education is the constitutional right of every citizen and excluding few citizens from this right is not only unjust but also discriminatory. This pandemic is an opportunity for the government to provide digital access to these war torn areas which lso help in ameliorating their grievances.

Digital access will also be helpful in jumpstarting the economic activity in these underdeveloped areas. Both FATA and Balochistan have a promising geostrategic location owing to its proximity with landlocked Afghanistan. They have the potential to become important economic corridors once peace is established in war-torn Afghanistan. Pakistan’s access to energy rich Central Asia via Afghanistan and Persian Gulf through Balochistan carries significant economic weight. Digital connectivity of these areas is of paramount importance for reaping the dividends of geo-economics which will be of utmost importance for the country’s transition into a developed economy. Therefore, provision of digital connectivity in these underdeveloped areas will not only spurt socio-economic development but can also be vital in economic transformation of our beloved country. Political will and honest leadership is the need of hour to actualize the dream of a progressive and prosperous Pakistan.

The writer is a policy analyst and teaches politics at various institutes of Lahore. He tweets @Islamwazir92