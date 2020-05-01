Clerics, Public and Corona

Sir, the reckless behavior of public can throw us all in a havoc. Though we know the pathetic conditions of 1st world countries due to the outbreak of pandemic corona virus, yet, we are taking it as a jest by leaving behind all the guides. Government has locked down the country and imposed article 144 as preventative measures. But we, people, don’t leave any chance to break this law. On the other the side, the clerics were brought on the table to discuss for a way out regarding prayers including (Juma). The decision came up to remain the mosques open with distancing each other from 3 feet. That was a sensible decision as for seeing the situations.

The practices by people were wholly different in our city. Juma’s prayer was offered in the mosques without any preventative measures. People are not giving any serious heed on government impositions. Even, some (Mullahas) have proclaimed to people “if anybody gets affected to Corona because of prayer, we be killed”. It is good to have a firm faith in religion but such type of dumb behavior can take us to great setbacks. Think, if 1st world countries are in lamentable conditions, then owing to our such reckless acts what we can face as a 3rd world country. May God save all humanity from this deadly virus!

Jahangir Jameel

Turbat