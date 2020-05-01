‘Was also asked to protect 18th Amendment,’ Kulbhushan reveals in new video

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – After having been out of the limelight and the news for a while, a new video of the self-confessed spy of the Indian intelligence agency Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) Kulbhushan Jadhav has been released.

In the video, Jadhav makes new confessions related to the plots of the enemies of the state and how they intended to destablise Pakistan.

“There are so many things that I was asked to do in Pakistan that I could never reveal them in one video, so I make new appearances every now and then,” Jadhav is seen saying in the video set to be released in the coming week, a copy of which is available exclusively with The Dependent.

“Among the things that I was tasked to do, which I have forgot to mention in the past, is the task that was given to me by RAW that required me to protect the 18th Amendment to the Pakistani Constitution,” adds Jadhav.

“I was told that the true patriots and leaders of Pakistan will look to undo it so that the country can flourish, but my job was to stop this patriotic move and push the unpatriotic agenda that the 18th amendment represents,” the RAW spy further confirms.

“Oh and I was also asked to keep an eye on who makes fun of the then would-be Chairman of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority and the then would-be Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Information.”