Afghanistan’s Ghani agrees to formation of ‘national government’

–Ashraf Ghani to remain president, while political rival Dr Abdullah to become prime minister

–Leadership High Council, headed by Abdullah, will be in charge of peace talks with Taliban

ISLAMABAD: In a dramatic development, talks between Afghan President Dr Ashraf Ghani and his chief political rival Dr Abdullah Abdullah have agreed to form an “inclusive (national) government” with Dr Ghani as president and Abdullah as the prime minister of Afghanistan.

Documents obtained by Pakistan Today showed that both the groups have been negotiating a proposal tabled by Dr Abdullah’s camp and a breakthrough would be likely in a day or two.

Dr Abdullah Abdullah himself took to Twitter to announce the progress in talks.

“Glad to assure the people of AFG that efforts by respected national personalities to resolve the political crisis have borne fruit. We have made progress in negotiations & reached tentative agreement on a range of principles. Work on details is underway to finalize the agreement,” says a tweet posted by Abdullah on his official account.

In a subsequent post, Abdullah said, “We hope to finalize the political agreement at the earliest so that we can pay undivided attention to tackling COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring a just, dignified & lasting peace, & confronting the security & economic challenges in a spirit of national unity & solidarity.”

To add more weight to the negotiations, Russia, Iran and other regional countries and Afghanistan allies also supported the formation of an ‘inclusive government’ in Afghanistan with the hope of reaching peace and stability in the country.

Separately, Russia also called on key players – the US, China and Pakistan – to coordinate their efforts to resolve the Afghan crisis.

The Proposal

According to the text of the political agreement being negotiated between Ghani and Abdullah, both parties are giving final touches to a draft agreement proposed by Dr. Abdullah Abdullah.

For creating a political consensus, the state high council, consisting of political leaders and national figures will be created. This council will advise the president and the government leadership on major national issues, Afghanistan’s relations with other countries in the world, strengthening national unity, realizing social justice, and structural reforms in the government.

Members of the government leadership council will be integrated into special government protocol and will be provided with necessary security arrangements.

Peace-oriented Executive Prime Minister’s Office

Creation and Formalization: Peace-oriented executive prime minister’s office (Dr Abdullah Abdullah) will be created based on the political agreement; it will be formalised after the signature of the two parties to the agreement.

This rule will also apply to the election [time] deputies of the peace-oriented executive prime minister. From the four key security sector institutions (National Security Adviser, Ministries of Defense and Interior and the National Directorate of Security) two will be introduced by the peace-oriented executive prime minister.

Negotiation Team with the Taliban:

The Leadership High Council will be created in consultation with all political sides, political leaders and national figures. Dr. Abdullah Abdullah as the peace-oriented executive prime minister will head the Leadership High Council as its chairman and will lead all peace related affairs.

Abdullah will form the National Reconciliation High Council in consultation with political figures, civil society and speakers of the upper and lower houses of the National Assembly.

The president can organize consultative meetings of Leadership High Council. Members of the Supreme Court High Council will be appointed in consultation between the two sides and in consideration of the provisions of law and the principle of balance. In the composition of the Office of National Security Adviser, balance will be kept from the two teams.

Second Local Administrations

Provincial governors, based on the percentage of votes, will be appointed by that team who has won a majority of the votes in that province [during the presidential election].

Provincial police chiefs, provincial intelligence chiefs and senior commanders of army will be appointed in consultation between the two sides taking into consideration the ethnic balance.

Fundamental Reforms:

Provincial council and district council elections will be held as soon as possible to complete the pillars of Loya Jirga. Municipal elections will be held soon to uphold the legal [constitutional] provisions and improve city [urban] affairs.

The government [executive branch]

Major General Abdul Rashid Dostum, former vice-president is introduced by the leader of the Stability and Convergence [election] team as the Deputy Commander in Chief [of armed forces] and based on presidential order will be promoted to the Marshal rank.

Fifty per cent of the ministers, independent directors, deputy ministers and ambassadors including the security sector and key ministries will be introduced by the peace-oriented executive prime minister.

Attorney General and his deputies will also be included in the 50/50 balance.