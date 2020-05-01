A different plague

Pedophelia is a mental disorder which is characterized by intense urges, sexual fantasies and sexual behavior towards children age 13 years or younger.

Pedophelics are strongly attracted towards younger boys or girls in order to fulfill their intense sexual needs. It seems to be a source of distress for them, which appears to be a new wave that has struck the entire Pakistani society.

A society which fought for its freedom in order to have a islamic ordinance, has miserably failed to protect the rights of innocent children. This has been the most taboo subject in our society exclusively in backward areas of Pakistan where this type of molestation takes place in the form of their societal norms where a 50 years old man’s getting married to a 13 years old seems to be their societal standards.

This is when we accept the molestation by normalising their societal standards and muffle the voice of an innocent and do not bring them to justice.

And when the same aged children get raped by an older man then we remember our responsibilities of bringing them to justice, but unfortunately we fail to do so as well .

How many of these pedophilers are still out there and government has been failed to capture them and bring those innocent souls to justice, in addition to that those who are in jails criminals like sohail ayyaz, who was involve in child pronography in order to release his distress and feel pleasure abused 30+ children, should faced with severe punishment including castration, life imprisonment, and the death penalty (publicly) or else sex offenders keep molesting children and case numbers will continue to climbing.

Ishraq Ashraf

Islamabad