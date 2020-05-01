18 more healthcare providers contract COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Eighteen more healthcare providers on the frontline of the fight against the novel coronavirus have been infected with the infection in the country during the previous 24 hours, according to National Command and Control Centre’s report.

Those diagnosed with the deadly virus included 15 doctors, one nurse, and two paramedics.

Of the total, eight doctors tested positive for the infection in Balochistan, while seven doctors and two health workers have been affected by the disease in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

No healthcare provider was diagnosed as positive in Sindh and Punjab during this period.

The report said a doctor died from the infection in KP during the last 24 hours.

The total number of health care providers who have been affected by the disease thus far stands at 462, including 231 doctors, 68 nurses and 173 health workers. Of them, 219 health professionals have self-isolated while 138 are under treatment in various hospitals with 94 healthcare givers recuperated from the infection so far.

A total of 58 doctors, 21 nurses and 23 paramedics have been infected with the virus in Punjab so far. Whereas Sindh has seen 36 doctors, 17 nurses, and 33 paramedics contracting the infection.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the number of doctors, nurses and paramedics affected by the pathogen stands at 58, 14 and 40 respectively. In Islamabad, 18 medics, 11 nurses and 13 paramedics have been infected with the disease.

In Gilgit Baltistan, a medic, a nurse and 16 paramedics have been diagnosed with the virus. Whereas, 59 doctors, four nurses and 35 paramedics have fallen victim to the disease in Balochistan.