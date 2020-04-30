Soldier martyred as Indian LoC ceasefire violations continue

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom as a result of unprovoked Indian firing along the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto borderline between the two arch-foes stretched across Jammu and Kashmir, the Inter-services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

According to a statement by the military’s media wing, Indian troops targetted military checkpoints in Kailer and Rakhchikri sectors with “automatics and heavy weapons”, resulting in the martyrdom of Lance Naik Ali Baz.

However, the ISPR said, Pakistan Army responded effectively, resulting in heavy losses to Indian troops.

Separately, in the Rakchikri sector, Indian forces targeted the civilian population in which a 16-year-old girl and a 52-year-old woman were killed while a 10-year-old boy and a 55-year-old woman received injuries.

Indian troops, who are stationed along the LoC and the Working Boundary in Sialkot, have been engaged in deliberate ceasefire agreement violations, mostly targeting civilian populations. This year so far, India has committed 913 ceasefire violations, as per the Foreign Office (FO).

Yesterday, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa termed India’s provocative actions a threat to regional peace and stability as the FO summoned a senior New Delhi representative to convey Pakistan’s protest over the ceasefire violations in Rakhchikri sector. The violations were denounced as “senseless acts”.