Short of target, FBR undergoes massive reshuffling

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday reshuffled the top hierarchy of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) despite the fact the premier tax agency is facing a whooping shortfall and the financial year is about to end in a month.

Documents state that the tax department issued notification of 67 officers of the Inland Revenue as well as Pakistan Customs Service.

Member IR-Operation Seema Shakil has been transferred from Islamabad to Karachi with the same designation, while Member Taxpayer Audit Syed Nadeem Hussain Rizvi will replace Shakil in Islamabad.

Moreover, Dr Faiz Elahi Memon is posted as Member Admin, Asim Majid Khan as DG Retail, Bakhtiar Muhammad Member FATE, Muhammad Qasim Samad as Member Taxpayer, and Ambreen Iftikhar as Member HRM.

The FBR chief also transferred the Director General (DG), Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation Muhammad Zahid Khokhar and assigned him the post of DG Directorate General of Transit Trade, Karachi. Khokhar had investigated the Torkham corruption scandal.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rashid Shiekh has been posted DG, Intelligence and Investigation. Sarfaraz Ahmad was asked to report to the headquarters for the FBR Member slot.

Zeba Hai Azhar, the chief collector, Customs Enforcement (Central), has been transferred to Directorate General of Training and Research Customs in Karachi.

Wasif Ali Memon has been given the post of DG, Directorate of Post Clearance & Internal Audit Karachi; Abdul Basit Chaudhry Member FBR; Dr Zulfqar Ali Chaudhry DG, Directorate General of Customs Valuation; Fiaz Ahmad Chief Collector, Customs Enforcement (Central) Lahore; and Dr Saifuddin Junejo to Chief Collection, Customs Enforcement (south) Karachi.

In April, the tax department collected Rs240 billion. The overall tax collection reached Rs3305bn during the first ten months of the current fiscal year.

The IMF had also lowered the tax target from Rs4803bn to Rs3908bn last week due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tax officials will have to collect around Rs600 billion in the last two months to meet the downward target of Rs3908bn.