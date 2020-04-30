Shehbaz claims he was offered premiership before 2018 polls

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that just a month before the General Elections 2018, two renowned journalists approached him with a message regarding his chances of becoming the next prime minister.

The PML-N leader, in an interview with an Urdu daily, claimed that a month before July election, names of potential cabinet members were being finalised in his meetings with ‘powerful circles’.

Shehbaz said that his relations with the Chaudhries of PML-Q are almost neutral. He said that there are no feelings of enmity between them anymore but there’s no talk of any joint political strategy with them as yet.

When asked to comment whether his return is part of any deal, Shehbaz said when he heard about closure of international flights to and from Pakistan due to the coronavirus pandemic, he telephoned Nawaz Sharif and informed him that he must go back to Pakistan.