SHC disposes of petition against 20pc concession in school fee

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition against the 20 per cent fee concession in school fees for the months of April and May after the authorities informed the court that a new notification had been issued in this regard after amending the relevant rules.

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Nadeem Akhtar, annulled its earlier stay against the government order and disposed of the petition for being “infructuous”.

During the hearing, Sindh Additional Advocate General (AAG) Ghulam Shabbir Shah filed statements along with copies of two notifications issued by the Sindh School Education and Literacy Department and the Directorate of Inspection/Registration of Private Institutions on April 27 and April 28, respectively.

According to the notifications, the Sindh Private Educational Institutions (Regulations & Control) Rules 2005 have been amended by inserting Rules 19-A and 19-E, giving powers to the registering authority (the Directorate of Inspection/Registration of Private Institutions) to issue a special order in extraordinary circumstances including enhancement or reduction in fee and remuneration of teachers and other staff.

After this amendment, an appeal against a special order can be filed before the School Education Secretary in case of schools and before the Chief Secretary in case of colleges.

The AAG submitted that by exercising power under the new rules, the director general of the Directorate of Inspection/Registration of Private Institutions had issued a special order on April 28 regarding 20 per cent mandatory concession in the fee in respect of privately managed schools.

He further argued that the special order had superseded the earlier directives that had been impugned in the present petition and therefore, the petition had now become infructuous.

The lawyer for petitioners agreed to the extent that the petition had become infructuous, but insisted that such amendments and the special order were “discriminatory” and “illegal” and the petitioners reserved the right to challenge the same.

THE CASE:

The TYMS Education Private Limited and others had petitioned the SHC and challenged the notification arguing that the respondents had no authority or jurisdiction to issue such a notification and it was also not mentioned in the notification whether such a decision was taken in any meeting held by the competent authority or by the cabinet.

The petitioners further submitted that the decision was taken without hearing the privately managed schools and their association and maintained that the decision was arbitrary and against the settled principles of natural justice. They added that the question of an increase in the tuition fee had already been decided by the Supreme Court.

It may be recalled that the Directorate of Inspection/Registration of Private Institutions had issued a notification on April 1 for private schools to provide relief in the form of concession of at least 20pc in the April and May fees in view of the Covid-19 outbreak.