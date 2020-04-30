SAPM Bajwa wants to bring Information Ministry into 21st century

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Thursday urged the Information Service Academy to develop programmes for the training of youth and journalists according to contemporary demands.

Talking to the ministry officials alongside Information Minister Shibli Faraz, he said that Pakistan needed to synchronize the Information Ministry with the demands of the 21st century.

Faraz underscored the role of the ministry for the promotion of literature and culture. Secretary Information Akbar Durrani and heads of allied institutions gave a briefing to the newly-appointed cabinet members on matters relating to the ministry.

Shibli Faraz said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will be developed on modern lines and made more vibrant and active.