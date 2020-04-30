Salute our doctors

Through the columns of your esteemed newspapers, I would like to draw the kind attention to the duty of our doctor. We know that entire world is facing corona virus and Pakistan is also including. We should salute to our doctor that how they are there to helping corona patients. All the people are self-quarantine at their homes and these doctors are out of the house for us to help and to look after the coronas patients. These doctors do treatment of these patients. But still some people don’t follow the rules and they are out of their house. Doctors give advice to all the people that please stay at homes we are here for you. But still people don’t follow them.as we hear the news two doctors who were there in hospital and were treating coronas patients and had died. In Pakistan there are still some people who don’t believe in this virus. Kindly please those who don’t take this seriously please take it seriously. Our doctors are our heroes, they are there to help us .We should follow our doctors. They say that to sanitize your hands every time, wash your hands regularly,dettol spray on your door handles, and use a mask if you are sick. Social distance also at your homes, avoid yourself to go in public places, stay 1 meter away from a other people if u are outside .We should follow these which our doctor says because day by day coronas patients are increasing .if the situation would be like this so the doctor had told if the situation didn’t control so then we will treat patients at roads please stay at your homes.

Fatima Gul

Islamabad