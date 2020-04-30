Ramadan in lockdown 

As millions of people are infected by the coronavirus all over the globe, and the global lockdown & curfews plays a vital role to control the pandemic. In Pakistan the situation is not too much panic, the patients of coronavirus are not highly increasing day by day but as the holy month of Ramzan started the psychological impact of coronavirus is now very low and people are not taking it seriously as they took in starting days. Practically the government’s own step of smart lockdown brings a lot of issues in the cities. Among the Nation the factor is rotating that we control the pandemic and nothing is going to be happened like in other European countries, if we see the figures then more rapidly coronavirus patients are increasing day by day. The people are moving outside with the satisfaction in mind, the markets are full like a normal day, vendors are present everywhere in populated cities & towns. If we want to see the ground realities just visit the local Market (Commercial zone) and you can find a lot of people wandering here and there purchasing items without any preventive measures (Hardly 5% of them wearing masks or maintaining social distancing).

In such conditions, as an Islamic nation it’s our obligation to follow the state instructions related to coronavirus, we must see the figures of patients in our local regions, government announcements about the preventive measure, and avoid unnecessary locomotion. We should purchase items in an appropriate way for our normal use and avoid frequent market visits. May this Holy Month bring a lot of blessings upon us. Ameen

Danish Malik

Rawalpindi