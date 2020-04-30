Ramadan and Pakistan

Ramadan is the holiest month for Muslims in which Muslims throughout the world keep fast, give charity, avoid sexual activities, refrain from evil deeds and vileness too. Allah the Almighty says in Quran [ 2:183 ], which means,” O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may become righteous.”

Regretfully to say that we, the Pakistani, become so greedy that we try to get benefits from all the situations, either it’s a pandemic or sacred month (Ramadan). In this month of forgiveness, every Muslims country and their civilians decreased the prices of goods and necessities that everyone can easily afford. On the other hand, Pakistani don’t let this earning month pass without filling their pockets because they are true Muslims.

Before Ramadan, the prices of goods like potatoes, tomatoes were 20 to 30 rupees per kilo but it reaches to 50 to 60 rupees per kilo and is increasing as the day passes even in this pandemic which affects every individual across the world specially daily wages who don’t have a bit to eat. Which type of Muslims are we? We don’t have sympathy with our brothers because looting has become our biggest creativity.

I humbly request my country fellows that please don’t just think about yourself but also think about the one who sleeps on the footpath with his family and doesn’t have anything to eat in this splendid month of Ramadan. With these shameless acts how will we show our faces to Allah the Almighty in doomsday?

Meer Khan Ghulam Qadir

Karachi