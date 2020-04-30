Qureshi condoles coronavirus deaths with Iran’s Zarif

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday telephoned his Iranian counterpart Dr Javad Zarif and expressed condolences over the coronavirus fatalities in the country.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, Qureshi also expressed the hope that Iran would achieve success against the pandemic.

During the call, Qureshi also drew attention to the “demonisation of Muslims in India in the context of Covid-19” and emphasised that it should be “rejected by the world community”.

With 6,028 deaths, Iran is worst-hit by the pandemic amongst its Asian counterparts. The country has so far reported some 75,103 recoveries.