Punjab to endorse new local govt system from May 1

All union councils in Punjab on Thursday were dissolved as the new local government system, 2019 comes into force from May 1.

According to the details, all union council offices in the government buildings would be converted into field offices while those present in the rented buildings will be vacated whereas government employees posted in union councils would report back to their parent departments.

In November 2019, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had said the local government system envisaged by the present government for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will empower from the ground up, adding that local government elections would also be held within a matter of months.

The prime minister said under this system, the finance commissions will be established in the provinces which will distribute the finances to the district and village level.

Imran Khan said non-party local bodies’ elections will be held in the villages which will empower the locals to monitor the health and education facilities.

Direct elections will be held in the cities where Nazims will be elected and made responsible for addressing the problems of the people.