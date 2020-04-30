PM Imran, Egypt’s Sisi reaffirm commitment to solidify fraternal ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fatteh Sisi during which both leaders reaffirmed commitment to solidify fraternal ties between Pakistan and Egypt.

The prime minister fondly recalled their earlier interaction on the sidelines of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit in Makkah and the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York during 2019.

The prime minister conveyed Pakistan’s solidarity with the government and people of Egypt and commended their effective measures to control the spread of COVID-19.

The wide-ranging discussion between the two leaders focused on their respective national approaches to managing COVID-19 and PM Imran’s call to launch a ‘Global Initiative on Debt Relief’ for developing countries.

The prime minister congratulated Egyptian President Sisi for pursuing an effective national strategy. He also highlighted the key elements of Pakistan’s approach aimed at saving lives from the scourge of the virus and protecting the most vulnerable segments of population from acute economic distress.

On the issue of debt, the prime minister underscored that while debt suspension will help free up resources in the developing countries to manage this unprecedented global health and economic crisis, where people are facing a stark choice death by COVID-19 or by hunger — more measures were needed to reboot the developing countries’ economies.

Egyptian President Sisi expressed support for the prime minister’s debt relief initiative. The premier stressed the importance of working together to evolve a comprehensive plan to turn this crisis generated by global pandemic into an opportunity for economic regeneration.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further solidify the close fraternal ties between Pakistan and Egypt. PM Imran also reiterated his invitation to Egyptian President Sisi to visit Pakistan at the earliest convenience.