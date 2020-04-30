PM Imran calls on int’l community to act against war crimes in held Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called on the international community to fulfill its responsibility as he sought action against the war crimes and genocide being perpetrated against Kashmiris by the BJP-led Indian government.

The occupied valley is under lockdown since August last year when India unilaterally revoked its special status through a presidential ordinance. The ordinance was immediately followed by a strict curfew and communication blackout which continues to date. The outbreak of Covid-19 has impacted next to little the situation in held Kashmir.

In a series of tweets posted today, the prime minister said the far-right Indian government, under the cover of the pandemic, has continued its “Hindutva supremacist agenda, driven by the fascist RSS ideology”.

the demography in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir – a territory recognised as disputed by UN. The international community has a responsibility to take note of & act against these war crimes by India in violations of 4th Geneva Convention & int humanitarian laws. https://t.co/7VndmstQKJ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 30, 2020

He further said that the BJP-led government is continuing its genocide of Kashmiris in violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention.

The premier added that New Delhi is attempting to change the demography of the disputed region.

“The international community has a responsibility to take note of & act against these war crimes by India in violations of 4th Geneva Convention & int humanitarian laws,” said PM Imran.

On Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir government extended the ban on high-speed 4G internet in the held valley citing “terrorism threats” from Pakistan.

The official order issued at the time claimed: “There were well-founded apprehensions of the field agencies regarding enhanced efforts by Pakistan for recruitment in the (militant) ranks as well as infiltration attempts, which heavily depend on high-speed internet.”

The extension came despite continuous protests by doctors in particular over the unavailability of high-speed internet crucial in the fight against the pandemic. The valley has registered some 565 confirmed cases with 8 reported deaths amid reports of local government understating Covid-19 stats.