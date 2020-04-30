Panic rules Shikarpur as 8 children test positive for coronavirus

SHIKARPUR: Panic rules Shikarpur as eight children among 34 people were tested coronavirus positive amid lockdown on Thursday.

The local authorities have tightened the lockdown after surfacing of several new cases and sealed off two localities – Deenpur and Hakra Mohallas. The district administration has issued orders to restrict people in localities for their safety.

According to DC Shikarpur, 21 residents of Deenpur locality and two of Hakra Mohalla have been infected by the virus. The 34 virus victims are being isolated at their homes. Today, eight children, eight women and 17 were found infected by the virus.

However, the situation in other major cities is low today as Dadu has reported six coronavirus cases, Hyderabad five, Sanghar four, Sukkur three, Jacobabad two while Thatta, Jamshoro, Matiari and Naushehro Feroze has one case each.