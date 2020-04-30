Pakistan to soon overcome coronavirus challenge, says Chinese envoy

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing on Thursday said that China believed that coronavirus was a temporary challenge and Pakistan would soon overcome it.

“Whatever help we can make we are ready to help. Chinese nation was touched when President Dr Alvi visited China amid epidemic. Pakistan sent assistance to us when China was suffering,” he said while handing over 1,500 food packs for Afghan refugees trapped in camps due to the lockdown situation to Minister of State for SAFRON and Narcotics Affairs Shehryar Afridi.

“China and Pakistan are standing as responsible partners to regional and global challenges. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistani institutions have adopted a model to help fight the pandemic,” he added.

The donation was made on the request of Afridi who has written letters to the United Nations and diplomatic missions based here in federal capital, urging the prosperous world and the donors to help assist the Afghan refugees trapped in the lockdown situation.

The ambassador lauded the regional and global initiatives taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that Pakistan’s role in helping the Afghan refugees was commendable.

He said that Pakistan was not only generously hosting millions of Afghans over the past four decades but it also was playing a key role in bringing peace and normalcy to war-torn Afghanistan.

He said that Afghan peace process was being facilitated by Pakistan between Taliban and US to safeguarding the future of whole region. He said success of peace talks would help promote peace and development in the region.