Pakistan needs long-term healthcare facilities, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: As the country depends on a rusted healthcare system to combat the coronavirus, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the pandemic has exposed the need for a robust overhaul in the medical sector.

Addressing a gathering at Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) headquarters in Islamabad, the prime minister said: “Earlier, the ruling elite used to rush abroad for treatment for the most minor illnesses, they can’t go now because it’s dangerous.”

“We have to focus on building our medical infrastructure so that we are prepared for any such emergency situation in the future,” he said.

During his visit, the premier, who was accompanied by Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, was briefed on medical equipment, which includes hand sanitisers and protective masks.

Speaking on the occasion, he noted that Pakistanis, as a nation, have a “dependency syndrome, we don’t have that self-belief, we didn’t progress towards knowledge economy because we didn’t spend on education and research, our Pakistanis excel once they immigrate, why can’t you create that system here.”

“It is only now — with a global shortage — that we have found out that building ventilators isn’t that hard. The country that had the capacity to make nuclear bombs, how hard can it be for it to make ventilators?” PM pointed out.

The prime minister was of the view that one’s actions, not the resources he has, determine the outcome they will receive.

“The biggest quality that takes a nation upwards is self-belief. This belief increases as the nation progresses and reaches a stage where the nation thinks it can overcome any challenge,” he said.

“The small island of Britain dominated the world. What did it have that was so special? It was self-belief.”

