Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian targeting of youth in held Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday expressed serious concerns over the targeting of Kashmiri youth by the Indian troops under the guise of cordon and search operations, often resulting in the martyrdom of mostly young boys.

In her weekly press briefing, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui revealed that in April alone, 29 young boys were martyred, including seven since the beginning of Ramadan.

Farooqui said the Indian occupational forces are allowed to operate with complete impunity under draconian laws such as Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978, and Armed Forces (Jammu and Kashmir) Special Powers Act, 1990, adding that harassment and intimidation of Kashmiri journalists has further intensified under these notorious laws.

The spokesperson called upon India to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate all acts of deliberate ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary.

Farooqui also urged India to allow United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

The spokesperson further added that India has repeatedly tried to divert world attention from her state-sponsored terrorism and the grave human rights situation in held Kashmir by allegations of infiltration attempts by Pakistan and unfounded claims of targeting launch pads across the LoC.

Farooqui said Pakistan categorically rejects all such claims made by India.