NA Speaker Asad Qaiser tests positive of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaisar has tested positive of coronavirus and has been quarantined at his residence.

Taking to Twitter, Qaisar confirmed the news, asking the people at large to be careful of the disease.

“I have been tested positive of coronavirus. I have quarantined myself at home. I would urge the entire nation to be careful. Need prayers,” the NA speaker said.

Sources told Pakistan Today that the Qaiser had fallen ill for the past few days and he was showing symptoms too. Sources said that coronavirus tests of his son and daughter also came out positive.

Soon after showing symptoms, sources said, the NA speaker started feeling pain in his throat. They said that he had earlier visited some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), including his constituency, Swabi.

Sources said that Qaisar was exposed to many people there and there is a possibility that the virus may have spread.