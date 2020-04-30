KP govt announces Rs7m package for all frontline corona affected health workers

–KP Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Ordinance approved

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet on Thursday approved an indiscriminate assistance package of Rs7 million for all frontline corona affected grade 1 to 22 health workers.

According to the details, KP Government Spokesman Ajmal Wazir told a press briefing after the meeting that any frontline health worker infected with coronavirus in the line of duty would get Rs7 million assistance from the government regardless of his/her grade.

Talking to the press, Ajmal told that a number of decisions had been taken during the meeting with KP Chief Minister (CM) Mehmood Khan in the chair.

According to the details, the cabinet, after reviewing the situation in the province, has decided to extend public holidays till May 15 which means that all hotels, restaurants, fast food outlets, tourists’ spots, inter-provincial and inter-district public transport would remain closed till further orders whereas meetings with prisoners in jails have also been banned.

The time limit to operate for dairy shops and other essential businesses has been relaxed and they can remain open after 4 pm. Similarly, the cabinet approved the drafting of Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) and terms and conditions before allowing cattle markets to operate.

The cabinet approved KP Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Ordinance under which the affectees of an epidemic would be kept in isolation, public meetings would be banned, while screening of persons and imposition of a travel ban within and outside the province would be made mandatory by the government.

Under the ordinance, the head of an affected family, health worker, educational institute, public transport, restaurants and hotels would be bound to inform the government in case contraction of infection by any person under his command.

In case of outbreak of any epidemic, the government would give legal cover to provide relief to masses, he said adding that educational institutions would give 20 per cent discount in fees exceeding Rs6,000 and 10 per cent on fees below Rs6,000.

Similarly, an owner would not expel his/her tenant for at least three months in case of non-payment of the agreed rent amount and in case the emergency lingers, the period could be further extended.

The KP Cabinet also approved the draft of KP Forensic Science Agency Bill, 2020 under which a forensic science agency would be set up with a view to give expert opinions related to forensic materials including documents, equipment and etc. for matters related to the judiciary. The draft bill proposed that a committee to be headed by KP chief secretary should be established to recommend the appointment of a director general of the agency.

It approved setting up of special courts to hear the cognisable crimes under “KP Control of Narcotics Act, 2019”. The courts of district and session judges, additional district and session judges, and first class judicial magistrates would act as special courts.

“It approved rules for identification of Local Council constituencies. The election commission would soon start work on new constituencies after the approval,” Ajmal said.

Similarly, the cabinet approved the Local Government Act, 2013 with a few amendments and directed to reconsider some amendments and present in next cabinet meeting for approval.

The cabinet approved to delay the local government elections due to corona pandemic situation and decided to hold the polls as soon as the situation gets improved and exempted 120 small businesses from licensing, inspection and any other kind of fee with a view to promote the small businesses and benefit the persons attached with these professions.

The cabinet approved to give full perks and privileges to part time Khasadar as admissible to full time Khasadar official.