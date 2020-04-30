Islamabad admin seals 2 residential areas after confirmation of virus cases

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration on Thursday sealed two residential areas of sector I-10 after coronavirus cases were confirmed among residents there.

According to a notification, the district magistrate ordered that Sectors I-10/1 and I-10/4 are to be sealed and also requested deployment of Islamabad Police and Rangers to cordon off the said areas to ensure public safety.

On April 28, with 36 new cases reported, the capital saw the single biggest increase in its Covid-19 tally since the outbreak began. Another 16 cases were reported a day after (Apr 29), bringing Islamabad’s total number of cases to 313.

According to ICT administration and police officials, surveillance teams in Islamabad have noticed social distancing is not being practiced in shops that have opened with the capital administration’s permission. Large crowds were seen in markets and shopping centers, which is alarming, they said.

According to these officials, Bhara Kahu, Tarlai and I-10 are the capital’s Covid-19 hotspots.