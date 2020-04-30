Invisible enemy

One Virus has put everything at stake be it human life, geography, economy of the country or global power ranking, among other things. The coronavirus epidemic has engulfed various countries including Pakistan.

In the wake of the havoc played by the deadly Covid-19, in many other parts of the world businesses are closed, and roads and streets are deserted. The situation in Pakistan is also not different. Let’s see what happens ahead. Perhaps a new world will emerge in the after-math of this covid-19

The ongoing crisis is affecting the economy of the whole world. The lockdown implemented all over the countries have badly affected those dependent on daily wages. They are the hardest hit, living in the state of agony and misery, likely to increase with the passage of time. Even now while under lockdown they are found roaming in the streets, protesting for want relief packages. This packed and crowded gathering of the people makes them vulnerable to the virus. It is an extremely risky and dangerous situation. It may be better idea to put them to work under regulated conditions than to lock them down at their houses. It will not only reduce the burden of the government for relief efforts, but allow movement in the national economy as well. The government should formulate SOPs for engaging them to work, and educate the populace through media campaigns. Employers have a responsibility to adhere to the safety instructions issued by the government.

It seems that these days our TV channels have nothing to show except deaths and coronavirus cases occurring around the world and more particularly in Pakistan.

As it has been almost three months since this deadly virus surfaced in Wuhan, China. Then it spread throughout the rest of the world. As it spread, countries started lockdowns, social distancing, etc. When you listen to the experts on TV, one ends up totally confused as to what are real causes and remedies of Covid-19.

All we people should do is to stop making memes of the coronavirus on social media and educate the less privileged and illiterate on how to combat the pandemic. Cooperation with law enforcement agencies and staying home is the best option now.

Mamoona Ghaffar

Islamabad