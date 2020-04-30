Eight-year-old child gang raped, murdered in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: An eight-year-old girl was gang raped and later killed in Hyderabad, police said on Thursday.

The girl, Rukhsar, went missing outside her house in GOR Colony of the city on Wednesday morning and later her body was found from a park of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in the wee hours of Thursday.

Police said that the girl was gang raped and later killed by hitting her head with a heavy object.

Police suspected that the park employees might be involved in the crime while one of the accused had been arrested and shifted to an unknown location for interrogation. Police arrested the accused with the help of CCTV camera.

The deceased’s father is a labourer who drives a donkey-cart for earning the livelihood of his family. The incident has created panic in the area. Further investigation was underway, the police said.