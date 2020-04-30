COVID-19 pandemic has exposed fatal flaws of neo-liberal economic policies: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday said that the labour class, particularly daily wagers have been affected worst due to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and this has exposed the fatal flaws of neo-liberal economic policies.

In his message issued on account of the International Labour Day, he said that the coronavirus pandemic has exposed the anti-labour policies of governments that serve the few at the cost of the many.

He said that it was the responsibility of federal governments to ensure the speedy provision of relief to the poor and the daily wagers during the deadly pandemic. “Sadly, they have been left at the mercy of profiteers or subjected to lay-offs,” he said, adding that the state has abandoned its responsibilities and shrugged of its burden of care to protect the rights of the labour and working classes.

The PPP chief said that this situation is a moment of concern for every conscientious Pakistani. At a time when the lives of our fellow citizens are in danger and their future is uncertain, conspiracies are being hatched to privatise selected state units and deprive the provinces of their constitutional powers and funds, he added.

He pointed out that the people’s government in Sindh, through legislation, has banned the firing of any employee during a lockdown, while hundreds of thousands unemployed workers and their families have been provided with necessary rations at their doorsteps.

Bilawal demanded that the federal government should provide financial assistance to unemployed workers on the basis of the minimum wage set by the government until it is safe for Pakistan to end the lockdown and send people back to work without risking their lives and wellbeing.

He added that it was the workers who are the backbone of the economy and society, and reiterated his commitment to the founding principles of the PPP which aim to build an economy by protecting the labour class.

“It is the PPP which formulated the first labour policy in the country and recognised the value of the labourers, and it is the PPP that ensured employees were made partners in the growth and wealth they generated by enacting the Benazir Stock Option Scheme. And it will be the PPP that will always struggle for the end of the exploitation of workers across Pakistan regardless of their gender, caste or creed,” Bilawal added.