Covid-19 exposed shortcomings of healthcare sector: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: As the country fights the Covid-19 pandemic with a weak healthcare system, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the pandemic has exposed the need of a much-needed revamp in the medical sector.

Addressing a gathering at Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) headquarters in Islamabad, the prime minister said: “We have to focus on building our medical infrastructure so that we are prepared for any such emergency situation in the future.”

Without naming anyone, he said: “Earlier, the ruling elite used to rush abroad for treatment for the most minor illnesses, they can’t go now because it’s dangerous,” adding that the virus does not differentiate between the rich and the poor, making it everyone’s problem.

During his visit, the premier, who was accompanied by Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry and other senior officials, attended an exhibition of medical equipment and products including hand sanitisers and disinfectants which are being produced in collaboration between the Ministry of Science & Technology with Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) and other partners to contain the virus.

Earlier today, PM @ImranKhanPTI visited COMSTECH where he attended an exhibition of medical equipment & products which are being produced in collaboration of Ministry of Science & Technology with Pakistan Engineering Council and other partners for containment of #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Wje4FHxD0c — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 30, 2020

On the occasion, he was also given a briefing on the medical goods which are being manufactured domestically. Briefing the prime minister, Chaudhry said that while Pakistan was facing a shortage of sanitisers and disinfectants a month and a half ago, today, it is producing its own disinfectants and are in the position to export them.

The premier noted that Pakistanis, as a nation, have a “dependency syndrome, we don’t have that self-belief, we didn’t progress towards knowledge economy because we didn’t spend on education and research, our Pakistanis excel once they immigrate, why can’t you create that system here.”

“It is only now — with a global shortage — that we have found out that building ventilators isn’t that hard. The country that had the capacity to make nuclear bombs, how hard can it be for it to make ventilators?” PM pointed out.

The prime minister was of the view that “actions, not the resources, determine the outcome one will receive” in a particular situation.

“The biggest quality that takes a nation upwards is self-belief. This belief increases as the nation progresses and reaches a stage where the nation thinks it can overcome any challenge,” he said.

“The small island of Britain dominated the world. What did it have that was so special? It was self-belief.”

GOVT LINKS CIVIL, MILITARY RESEARCH CENTRES:

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry said that one of Pakistan’s biggest mistakes was not linking military and civil research centres.

“We have informally linked them now, defense and production industry,” Chaudhry said while adding that this has helped Pakistan produce equipment for battling coronavirus much faster.

He said that the National Transport Research Centre (NTRC) and National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) have made disinfecting robots, drones can be used to disinfect areas under quarantine.

“A thermal monitoring camera has been developed, will detect without touching,” the minister said.

Fawad also lauded the role of the private sector in producing protective equipment for frontline workers.