COVID-19 and educational crises

Need and Significance of E-inclusion

By: Laila Khalid

The global coronavirus disaster highlights the significance of E-inclusion in educational crises, not only in Pakistan, but all over the world. Since the endemic started, in Pakistan, the state ordered the schools, colleges and universities to be closed. All universities and HEC-approved institutions with adequate capital and sufficient resources were told to launch online classes, otherwise they would be held accountable. Those directives, without a concrete framework, erstwhile preparation or allocated funds for creating supportive E-classrooms came under a lot of criticism and scrutiny, which was rational enough. The HEC had never thought of such precarious times.

Hopefully, the lessons learnt will bring a radical overhaul of the education sector nationally. The HEC now seeks systematic strategies and is hard at work urgently, on practicable alternatives. The online preparation, university groundwork, instructor readiness, student readiness, accessibility, usability, availability of digital resources, connectivity, content problems, delivery methods have been a few obstacles identified and reported to this online teaching-learning process. The goal is not only to deal with the present crisis, however long it lasts, but also to mobilize our youth’s energy and desires to address and resolve the problems they intend to face after the crises have subsided.

The students reported several serious concerns about low quality content, delivery and accessibility, and HEC prevented certain universities from holding online classes. It was somewhat irrational and unjustified that HEC desired the teaching faculty to climb a wall without a ladder of support. However, a new policy guideline has been issued by HEC, and allowed all public and private universities to commence online classes, except for those universities, which cannot because of technical, technological or spatial limitations. It has established a Technical Support Committee, which aims at delivering all necessary support in this transition from traditional to online learning. Nevertheless, the gauge of determining efficacy, complete participation and inclusion is still unclear and elusive.

Because of the internet and its potential for good and bad, and due to the effects of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) on education, the economy and employment, perhaps the most substantial topic being discussed in this educational emergency is E-inclusion.

E-inclusion is a social phenomenon that aims in creating resources and advancing opportunities letting everyone in society be part of the information system. It is about using ICT to eliminate barriers that hinder people from participating in the economy, and society at large. It also sought to address barriers to ICT products and services which exclude individuals and establish a new form of digital inclusion. E-inclusion also targets creating new technical ways and digital possibilities letting the socially disadvantaged and marginalized become equal participants in the global information system.

Not only the excluded groups, but everyone benefits from E-inclusion initiatives, which positively influence the whole society by generating more opportunities, access and equality. In a less developed country like Pakistan where face-to-face learning has been a popular and traditional teaching method, this essential shift towards E-inclusion is inevitably attaining prominence during this pandemic. Currently, universities in Pakistan are confronting lots of challenges in arranging online classes as there was no prior preparation by their managements. Legislation and current education policy have certainly addressed the importance of online teaching, but before this catastrophe, implementation was not taken seriously by the HEC and university administrations. Serious concerns like lack of teachers’ preparedness and readiness, accompanied by dearth of essential funds and resources, have been a pronounced impediment. Online classes are partially being held in a crippled atmosphere with low participation and low- quality content, even though students are paying the same dues.

E-inclusion requires reasonably valued technical infrastructure, accessibility and availability of ICT resources and facilities, and the capacity of all persons to use these digital gadgets. E-environment, E-learning, E-teacher and E-inclusion were not commonly used before this pandemic. The primary challenge is to run online classes under the umbrella of E-inclusion.

Over 63 percent of the population lives in rural areas. The literacy rate ranges between 60 to 62 percent. Our education system has excluded the larger youth population from participating in educational and learning programmes, except for a minority which joins universities in urban areas. This epidemic has also excluded those already enrolled in distinguished urban universities. This feeling of exclusion has proved an eye-opener to many students who considered themselves more privileged.

The E-inclusion movement advocates providing equal learning opportunities to all irrespective of caste, colour, creed, language, ethnicity, gender, socio economic background, or living area.

Accessibility is a major prerequisite for E-inclusion, and is the most debatable globally. “An information society for all” is necessary to achieve SDGs. Non-accessibility leads to exclusion. Mobile phones can be used as effectual education tools. A baseline data survey reports that approximately 80 percent of students have access to mobile phones. Since it is a communication device, it is mostly kept functional by users.

Internet connectivity is a prime cause reported by the students for disruptive learning, in particular, from former FATA. The lockdown has forced students to leave hostels and return to remote villages, where they have no Internet access. This has deprived thousands of students of online classes. Following the students’ protests, a case was filed by a Pashtun student, and the court ordered Internet restoring to northwestern KPK. If the court enforces the decision, the government will be liable for not delivering Internet connectivity to almost six million former FATA residents. Exclusion of students of remote areas from online classes is the consequence of state negligence. To provide undisrupted learning across Pakistan, free internet service and connectivity are the basic challenges to be addressed by the state. Else the whole so-called digital learning setting would crash.

To understand the value of E-inclusion, social transition must be acknowledged. At the same time, focus ought not be only on pedagogical approach, but also on the context and conditions in which learning takes place in a virtual environment. Similarly, the emphasis must not be only on the technologies. E-inclusion can bridge the divide between developed and less developed nations, advantaged and deprived groups, impoverished and rich, disabled and able. ICT can potentially foster inclusive education.

This pandemic has altered the thoughts of the country’s pedagogical community. It is time the government enhance the health and education budgets. It is a global opportunity to delineate future education, which includes the importance of online learning, development of ICT infrastructure, provision of digital devices, adequate learning resources, and supportive material for teachers and learners. Use of cyber space providing mental, physical and health safety to all learners must be cogitated, as well. It is indubitably a critical test for inclusive education, providing access and equal learning opportunities to all. It is a period to recuperate the ICT literacy of teachers and learners to help them work successfully in the E-environment.