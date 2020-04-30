CM worries as 12 more coronavirus patients die in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that 12 patients of coronavirus had lost their lives in Sindh during the last 24 hours which was a cause for concern.

“This is the first-ever highest number of deaths in Sindh province since March 19. We have 112 deaths in 34 days that means more than three patients succumbed to the virus per day; this is quite a worrisome situation,” he said in a statement issued from the CM House today.

The chief minister said that the number of coronavirus positive cases in Sindh had reached 6,053 which was 11.1 per cent of total 5,4377 tests conducted so far while the number of new cases was 358 out of which 284 belonged to Karachi while District South had the highest number of 72, East 62, West 58, Orangi 32, and Malir 15. “This is not a normal situation,” he observed.

Shah said that the areas of district South where coronavirus had affected badly include Bihar Colony with 24 cases, Allama Iqbal area 14 cases, Agra Taj 11, Chakiwara eight, Gazdarabad 31, Khada Memon Society three, Nanakwara 15, Civil Line 12, Karachi Cantonment 14, Clifton 30, CCB-1 13, CCB-2 10, CCB-3 50 and CCB-4 11.

He said that Shikarpur had 34 new cases, Dadu six, Hyderabad five, Sanghar four, Sukkur three, Jacobabad two while Thatta, Jamshoro, Matiari and Naushehro Feroze has one case each.

Giving frequency by age of deaths, the chief minister said that 43 victims were between 60 to 69 years of age, 27 between 70 plus, 26 between 50 to 59 and nine between 40 to 49. He added that 73 per cent of patients who died due to coronavirus were male and the others were female.

The chief minister said that the virus had spread all over Sindh and now the worst affected districts of local spread were Shikarpur where 34 new cases had been detected.