Bumpy end to a ride not yet over

A second wave of the pandemic looms

The first wave of the coronavirus has not subsided, and there is already talk of another. Covid-19 is beginning to look like a much deadlier form of the flu, which is also viral, and which comes every year. If history is anything to go by, if this pandemic is like previous ones, it will be with us for some time. If the coronavirus is indeed transferring from the animal species to which it was habituated, to human beings, then covid-19 should be followed by a number of other coronaviruses, turning the pandemic into an annual event, much like the common cold, or influenza, which is also a viral disease, and is not caused by one virus, but many. Other coronaviruses have tried to get implanted among human beings, the one causing SARS (South Asian Respiratory Syndrome) and another MERS (Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome). While SARS occurred in roughly the same geographical area, indicating a local concentration trying to jump the gap from animals, the other occurred in Saudi Arabia, indicating that coronaviruses in some other area could make the jump, and cause yet another pandemic. And that could happen faster than we think.

One issue is that of economies. Basically, they have tanked. There is pressure on governments to get things moving again. There seems to be a common assumption that ending lockdowns would mean economies getting moving again. However, if ending lockdowns also means people getting infected, and some dying, and others not feeling well enough to shop, not only will healthcare systems come under strain, but economies will too.

One of the premises of democracy was economic wellbeing. US President Donald Trump had premised re-election success on a booming economy. Instead, the USA is undergoing its biggest economic downturn since the Great Depression. Behind his attempts to get the lockdown ended is the knowledge that those growth figures will lead almost certainly to defeat in November. It must be remembered that a president’s re-election campaign is generally a referendum on his first term, and unless he has flubbed badly, he is likely to be re-elected. It is a coincidence that the first state to ease some lockdown restrictions, Georgia, is also the first state to have produced a one-term President, Jimmy Carter, who lost after some bad economic figures, but certainly nothing like what is being currently experienced.

It might be going too far to suggest that entire systems will be overturned, as some have done, but it would be safe to say that those going up for re-election might face the wrath of the electorate. Even though there was probably nothing they could do, the survivors, for whom the crisis might not be over, might direct some of their inchoate anger at those who hold office

Pakistanis should also be aware that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s reluctance to lock down, and his often expressed concern about the plight of daily wagers, has more to do with how his government’s economic management is perceived, with an eye firmly on the next election. It is worth noting that he was under strong criticism even before the crisis for the poor performance of the economy. It seems that he has been rattled by the handling of the crisis by Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, which has made him look bad. It has not helped that the spreading of the virus from Iran has been linked to one of his advisor’s, Zulfi Bokhari, so the PTI has done its best to sweep that matter under the carpet.

There is another aspect where the Prime Minister feels that the lockdown restrictions could not be maintained at mosques in Ramzan, where taraveeh congregations were to be held on a self-policing system. The permission for congregations to assemble can be seen as meant to pander to the religious vote. That particular votebank has gone to the PML-N. The religious vote has not gone to religious parties, ever since before Partition, instead going to the Muslim League. Here, there is also the element of theology, of the moving of the coronavirus from the ‘this-worldly’ into the ‘other-worldly’. It is not a pandemic alone, but also a punishment for our sins.

This has a superficial logic, as the pandemic has had a massive effect on the West, which appeared invincible, and which though attacked by terrorists, crushed them ruthlessly. However, now the disbelievers of the USA and Europe were dying, despite being under lockdown, in their thousands. As the West had vaunted itself, not just on its might but also its wonderful social welfare system, it is precisely those which are under strain. The virus has also taken away the things which it valued so much, such as that of going to bars or clubs, concerts or sports events.

Unfortunately, while the Third World has not got many bars or clubs, it has also not got to the peak of the epidemic, and its ramshackle healthcare systems have not been tested. But they are about to be. That the pandemic has been sent by the Almighty is a no-brainer for anyone who believes in the ineffability of the Almighty, but its object is not necessarily that which has been outlined by those who claim to know the Almighty’s thought processes. Each of those who have fallen sick, and those who have died, has caused a crisis in his immediate family and circle of acquaintance. All, not just the affectees, have been subjected to some form of test by the Almighty. The number keeps on growing. What about a doctor who treats patients, but himself does not contract the disease? The Almighty will reward him accordingly. While every calamity is sent by the Almighty, it is multi-purposed. It may be a punishment for past sins; it is not just collective, but also targeted at the individual. The final Judgement will take place on the Dar of Judgement, and will be perfectly just. As human beings, we cannot hope to guess the Almighty’s purposes in this, and can only do what we can. Like stay alive. And that may require us to observe social distancing.

However, one of the problems with democracy is that elections have to be held on the basis of the period since the last election. As the virus will not be a candidate, the election will be about who handled the crisis best. That is what Trump has got to face faster than others, but other leaders have also got to handle the problem. One problem for national leaders has been that the decision-making has been one step down. While Trump and Imran both were in the spotlight, the real decisions were being made by stage governors and provincial chief ministers. The question is also being asked both in India and Pakistan; have the cuts from healthcare budget directed to defence budgets been worth it?

What is past is past, but what about the future? This is a one-off that might get repeated, so will money now be diverted to health? Starting with medical training, for the woeful shortage, in both countries, of medical personnel, has become obvious even before the pandemic has peaked. Or will both countries continue to spend on defence establishments? Actually, it isn’t just India and Pakistan, but all countries everywhere.

