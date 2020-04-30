Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67 in Mumbai with wife Neetu Kapoor by his side on Thursday, The Economic Times reported.

The news was broke by megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter. He wrote, “Rishi Kapoor… gone… passed away. I am destroyed !”

T 3517 – He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..

I am destroyed ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

The ailing actor was hospitalised on Wednesday morning after he complained that he was not feeling well. According to reports, he was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. The hospitalisation was confirmed by Kapoor’s elder brother, actor Randhir Kapoor, to a media house.

Incidentally, Kapoor, who is an avid Twitter user with over 3.5 million followers, has not posted anything after April 2.

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering.

Post return to India, Kapoor’s health had been in focus frequently. The actor was admitted to a hospital in quick succession in February. Amid speculations about his health, he had been hospitalised in New Delhi in early February, while on a visit to New Delhi.

Back then, a report said that Kapoor clarified that he was in the hospital because he was down with an infection and needed medical attention.

While wife Neetu was at his side in Delhi back then, unconfirmed reports suggested that his son Ranbir Kapoor along with rumored-girlfriend, actress Ali Bhatt, had also rushed to be at his father’s side.

On returning to Mumbai back then, another media house reported that Kapoor had again been hospitalised with viral fever but was discharged soon after.

This news comes in a day after another actor Irrfan Khan’s death who was admitted to the hospital with colon infection a day before his passing.