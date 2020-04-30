Aamir Liaquat makes insensitive comment about Irrfan Khan’s death

Controversial television personality Aamir Liaquat Hussain on Thursday made an insensitive comment about the death of legendary Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan.

During a television programme, Liaquat, while speaking to Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui, commented on the Indian actor’s death in a way that made Siddiqui uncomfortable.

Highlighting the career of the Pakistani actor, he said, “You worked in Mom and Sri Devi died, you worked with Irrfan Khan as well and he passed away.”

“You were offered roles in Mardaani 2 and Jism 2 but you declined, so the actors of that movie owe their life to you,” he continued.

Siddiqui, who was taken aback by Liaquat’s comment merely said that it was not something to joke about.