2020 the year of tears

No one can say no to this fact that 2020 is the year of tears. The breakout of COVID_19 proves a disasters …. for the world . The virus whose first case was reported in China in December 2019 spreads all over the world within few weeks. Hundreds of millions of people are affected by it .More than 2 million lose their lives because of this virus. The whole world is unable to do anything as there is no vaccine of this virus till now. The world’s largest countries like America , China , Italy , Iran etc are suffering alot . Thousands of people died there on daily basis. China , America and some other countries are trying their best to make vaccines but failed badly . Saudi Arabia , Spain , Iran , Japan , and many under developing countries like Pakistan , Bangladesh , Nepal , Maldeep etc affected a lot and virus spreads there within just a few days. There is lockdown in every country almost and the economy of the world is getting disturbed and down day by day . Mainly , the situation is Kashmir is worst among all as there is no quarantine centers there , no paramedics , no doctors and even only one ventilator is present in the Kashmir whereas the number of people affected by coronavirus is in hundreds. The condition their is seriously undefinable . The symptoms of coronavirus are coughing , fever , difficulty in breathing etc just like the pneumonia . It basically spreads from person to person . There is a pandemic in the world because of this virus .The only possible way to avoid spreading the coronavirus is “social distancing ” and everyone should be at distance from another person just to fight against this virus..!

Zara Habib

Rawalpindi