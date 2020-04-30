Punjab govt approves 2pc quota for minorities in universities

–CM says quota granted to help minority youth in getting good education and securing better future for families

–Says all healthcare staff engaged in treatment of coronavirus patients to get additional salary from April till end of pandemic

LAHORE: In a landmark decision, the Punjab cabinet on Thursday approved the allocation of two per cent quota for minorities in universities under the “Punjab Minorities Empowerment Package.”

Taking to Twitter, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said: “Our Youth belonging to minorities have been facing issues in getting “high end jobs” under 5% quota because of lack of highly educated candidates. To solve this problem, under “Punjab Minorities Empowerment Package”, we have approved 2% quota for our minorities in universities.”

He said this will help them in getting better education and securing a better future for their families.

“Every segment of our society has served Pakistan well and it is our responsibility to ensure their welfare and inshaAllah we won’t fail our minorities,” CM Buzdar said.

Meanwhile, the cabinet meeting chaired by Buzdar gave approval to the ‘LDA Land Use Rules, 2019’ and amendment in ‘LDA Private Housing Schemes Rules 2014’ besides constituting a committee to review matters about LDA’s private housing schemes. This committee will take further steps in the light of recommendations of the provincial ministers.

The cabinet also imposed a ban on unnecessary expenditures along with the release of new supplementary grants to ensure strict financial discipline. However, payment of salaries and pensions will be continued as per routine.

Approval of amendment in TORs of cabinet standing committee for the legislation was approved to grant additional powers to it.

A one year extension in service contract of the provincial ombudsman was given approval and direction was also issued to give final shape to the matters about the appointment of member (technical) of Punjab Environmental Tribunal, Lahore.

The cabinet also approved ‘Alternate Dispute Resolution Act 2019’ and ‘Accreditation Authority and Framing of Alternate Dispute Resolution Rules 2020′.

The CM welcomed Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik to cabinet meeting and reiterated that journey of public service would be continued and no one would be allowed to interrupt it. He added that a zero-tolerance policy against corruption would be continued. “I will move forward along with the whole team and will go to every extent to ensure good governance,” he said.

The service delivery would be further improved for facilitating the people, he said. He asked the government machinery to resolve public problems on a priority and added that good performers would be encouraged. The government machinery should proactively perform to deal with the prevailing challenges and the PTI-led government was standing with the people in these difficult circumstances, he assured.

“All will have to perform their duties and wheat procurement target would be achieved,” he said. He emphasised that farmers’ interest would be protected and operation would be continued against hoarders. He said that Rs25 billion had been released for dealing with coronavirus pandemic.

The CM said that deductions made in the salaries of doctors and other health professionals would be returned and they would be paid full salaries, adding that instructions had been issued to the health department in this regard.

“Doctors and other staff, engaged in the treatment of coronavirus patients, would get an additional salary from the month of April which would be given to them till the overcoming this pandemic,” he added.