Turkish agency provides rations to families in Sindh

ANKARA: Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), Turkey’s state-run aid agency, provided ration to 1,000 families in several parts of Sindh, affected by the ongoing lockdown imposed to stem the surging coronavirus cases in the country, Anadolu Agency reported.

Rations were distributed among the needy families in the remote towns of Dhabeji and Gharo at their doorstep, taking necessary safety precautions, said a statement by TIKA on Tuesday.

The project was jointly executed by the TIKA and Sahil Welfare Association (SWA), Pakistan Navy’s welfare wing.

Addressing a brief ceremony before the launch of the project, TIKA’s Karachi Coordinator Ibrahim Katirci said, “Turkey would not leave Pakistan alone during this testing time.”

The daily wagers, Katirci observed, had been badly hit by the ongoing lockdown, and were in need of help more than ever. “We are not going to disappoint them,” he said.

During the month of Ramadan, he added, the agency would supply food rations to some 3,000 families in Sindh province, including its capital Karachi.

Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi, honorary chairman of SWA, thanked Turkey and TIKA for their support at this challenging time.

TIKA is also establishing two playgrounds in Bahria College Gwadar and Bahria College Ormara in collaboration with Pakistan Navy. The agency will also provide a bus for the students.

Previously, TIKA provided 1,000 ration bags in Lyari to support daily wagers and needy families hit by the prolonged lockdown.