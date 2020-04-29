Tortured domestic helper recovered in Lahore

LAHORE: Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Punjab On Wednesday recovered a domestic child worker from Defence area of the city over complaints of alleged torture.

According to the bureau’s chairperson Sara Ahmad, they acted on a report that a woman in Defence phase IV area was involved in torturing her domestic helper.

“The lady was found involved in torturing the domestic helper,” said the bureau’s chairperson after recovering the victim.

She said that they would present the child before a court for fulfilling medical formalities and would register an FIR against the employer afterwards.

On February 13, in an appalling act of brutality against an underage girl, the lady of the house launched a brutal assault on the defenceless child and left her in a remote area of the city. The child was working as a domestic help at a wealthy household in Defense where she was subjected to a brutal beating at the hands of the lady of the house who also cut her hair in a humiliating manner and slashed her back with a knife.

The girl was left at a remote site in the city and her parents were told to collect their child from there.

The parents of the victim claimed that the owners of the house had never paid the girl and also stopped her from meeting her family.

The parents said that their daughter was working as domestic help in the household since the past eight months.