SC stays IHC from contempt proceedings over allowing motorbikes on motorways

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday stayed Islamabad High Court (IHC) from contempt of court proceedings over allowing motorbikes on motorways.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the case filed by the federal government.

During the course of the proceedings, the additional attorney general said that the IHC allowed motorcycles on motorways. The decision of the high court was challenged in the SC but the apex court did not issue stay order and meanwhile, contempt of court proceedings had started in the Islamabad High Court, he added.

He said that the lawyers of the respondents were out of Pakistan.

He said that contempt of court proceedings in the IHC should be stayed till the apex court’s verdict.

The SC approved the federal government’s plea, and stayed IHC from contempt proceedings.