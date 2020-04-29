Inefficient, corruption-tainted officers face compulsory retirement

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to compulsory retire civil servants whose performance is not satisfactory, are corrupt and have entered into plea bargains with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

According to a letter issued by the Prime Minister’s Office to the Establishment Division, all ministries, divisions, departments and cadre administrators have been directed to implement the provisions of Civil Servants (Directory Retirement from Service) Rules, 2020, and prepare the list of all such officers within one month.

“The Civil Servants (Directory Retirement from Service) Rules, 2020 have been notified vide SRO 320(1)/2020 dated 19h April, 2020. Rule 6 of the rules ibid, infer olio, provides that each Division, Department or Office shall maintain a list of civil servants who have completed requisite length of service under Section 13 of Civil Servants Act, 1973 and carry out a review of their performance. Upon mandatory review, if requisite grounds of retirement are observed in light of rule 5 of rules ibid, such cases will then be referred by the cadre administrators to the respective Retirement Board or Retirement Committees, as the case may be,” the letter stated.

According to the new rules, officers obtaining average performance evaluation reports (PERs) or adverse remarks in three or more PERs from three different officers, for a period not less than six months; have twice been recommended for supersession by the Central Selection Board (CSB), Departmental Selection Board (DSB) or Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC); and twice not recommended for promotion by the High Powered Selection Board are liable for compulsory retirement.

Also, if any officer has been found guilty of corruption or has entered into plea bargain or voluntary return with the National Accountability Bureau or any other investigating agency and if they have been on more than one occasion placed in category ‘C’ by the CSB, DSB or, as the case may be, DPC under the Civil Servants Promotion (BPS-18 to BPS-21) Rules, 2019; or has conduct unbecoming, is also liable for forced retirement.