Per capita water in Pakistan shrinks to 1000 cubic metre

ISLAMABAD: Per capita water availability in Pakistan has reduced to less than 1,000 cubic metre (CUM) per annum from 5,300 CUM in 1947 due to a drastic increase in population, a publication reported on Wednesday.

According to the publication, Pakistan had a water storage capacity of 30 days as compared to the standard capacity of 100 days. Even that capacity is being reduced due to the sedimentation of dams, it said.

As per APP, Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has prepared a comprehensive plan to address the water scarcity issue by storing floodwater during high flow season and utilize the same during the lean season.

Similarly, construction work has also been started on Mohmand Dam, which is being built by Descon, while it was expected that work would also be started on much-awaited Diamer Basha Dam which will help store 6.4 MAF besides generating 4500-megawatt cheap hydel electricity.