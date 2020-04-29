Pakistan summons Indian envoy over LoC ceasefire violation

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Wednesday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register protest over the violation of the Line of Control (LoC) ceasefire agreement by Indian troops on April 28 which resulted in civilian injuries along the de facto border.

The statement by the FO read: “Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Rakhchikri sector, two innocent women, 45 years old Roqaya Begum, r/o Village Naban, and 60 years old Sarwar Bibi, r/o Village Kirni, sustained serious injuries.”

“The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons,” the statement added.

“This year, India has so far committed 913 ceasefire violations.”

“Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are a violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding between the two sides, and are against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.”

The FO further added that these egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.

It also stated that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir region.

New Dehli was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.