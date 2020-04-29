Over 230 nationals repatriated from Qatar

PESHAWAR: The government on Wednesday repatriated more than 230 nationals from Doha via a special flight of Qatar Airways.

The flight, QR-602, flew the stranded citizens from Qatar capital to Peshawar.

The passengers were sprayed with disinfectant by Civil Aviation Authority’s officials and also medically examined and screened by automated scanners upon their arrival.

They were later sent to quarantine centres under the supervision of the provincial health department’s teams. Some of the passengers were quarantined in government centres, while others were shifted to a private hotel.

Meanwhile, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) continues to provide relief flights to various countries.

A spokesperson for national flag-carrier confirmed that an emergency flight, PK-8871, would depart from Islamabad for Hong Kong on Thursday.

“Passengers wishing to travel to Hong Kong should contact PIA offices or call centres in Pakistan immediately,” PIA spokesperson said.