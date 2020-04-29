NDMA dispatches protective gear to Balochistan, GB

ISLAMABAD: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday dispatched the fourth consignment of personal protection equipment (PPE) kits for doctors and health workers in Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan who are at the forefront of the battle against Covid-19.

According to an NDMA spokesperson, these protection goods include surgical masks, N-95 face masks, protective gowns, gloves, shoe covers, surgical head covers, face shields, protective goggles, and hand sanitisers.

The spokesperson said that the fourth such consignment to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has already been dispatched, adding that protective gear is also being sent to hospitals in Punjab, Sindh, and Azad Kashmir.