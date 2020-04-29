NAB, Opp consulted over new accountability ordinance, says PM’s aide

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Wednesday said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law promulgated in 1999 has been revived and the draft for amendments in the ordinance aired on television channels and social media was not the one prepared by the government.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that the amendment draft shared on social media was against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) manifesto.

“Those who have committed mistakes in past should be made accountable for their crimes,” he said, adding that the powers of the accountability watchdog were not curtailed under the new NAB ordinance.

Akbar said that the NAB ordinance does not apply on businessmen, adding that the government wants to bring more clarity in the NAB law through fresh amendments.

The special assistant said that they were in consultation with NAB, coalition and opposition parties over bringing changes into the NAB law.

“NAB is an independent institution and is working freely than ever in the incumbent government’s tenure,” he said, adding that if a law was against the constitution then it could be challenged in the court of law.

The PM’s aide on accountability said that the government has not received any reports regarding former premier Nawaz Sharif and the NAB should approach the Lahore High Court (LHC) over the matter. “Nawaz is violating the promises he made with the courts,” he said.

Speaking over the delay in forensic report pertaining to wheat and sugar crises, Akbar said that those who consider that a slow policy is being adopted on the matter would get the reply within three weeks.

Speaking about the controversy involving Independent Power Producers (IPPs), he said that they have earned more than the defined profits. “A commission will be formed to probe the matter under the fresh terms of references (ToRs),” he added.